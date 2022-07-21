Plupt . . . Plupt . . . Plupt . . . Plupt
It was a sound that lured Jason Wahl into buying his first tractor nearly 28 years ago when he was in high school.
He wasn’t a farmer or rancher.
But something about the rhythmic, sputtering sound of the two pistons of a John Deere made him want to investigate more at the tractor display at the Comal County Fair and Livestock Show.
“Once you hear that sound, you know what that sound is for the rest of your life,” Jason said.
The sound is so distinct that farmers used to be able to hear it from a distance and know who was working in the field and where, Jason explained.
At the time, all that Jason knew about John Deere tractors was what most people knew.
“I knew they were yellow and green,” he laughed.
When he stumbled across a 1948 John Deere Model A at a salvage yard, he knew he had to have it.
He bought that first tractor for $300, when he was still in high school, beginning his journey as a tractor collector. He would later be part of a group that helped bring the Antique Tractor Pull event (where tractor owners compete to see how much weight their tractors can pull) to the county fair.
“There are probably about 28 or so of us locally who are serious collectors,” he said. “My mentor is Luke Wilburn. He grew up on these tractors.”
Jason is a history buff and also has fond memories of riding with his grandfather on a Speedex lawnmower tractor (which he still has). For Jason, tractors hold a special place in his heart not just for nostalgic reasons, but also for how they represent important milestones in history.
One of his prize collections is a 1929 Farmall Regular from Montgomery Ward with its original “bubble” turf tires.
He also has a 1936 John Deere Model A that has made quite a few rounds in local parades. Jason demonstrated how he starts the tractor by hand cranking the 309 cubic-inch motor.
“The Ford Mustang has a 302 cubic-inch engine,” he said.
Jason explained that most of the early-year tractors had steel wheels. Rubber tires were an after-market upgrade.
“If you were a farmer and could afford to upgrade to rubber tires at that time, you were doing well,” Jason said.
In the fall of 2021, Jason bought himself a Black Friday gift, finding a 1945 John Deere GM on eBay.
He explained that during wartime, farmers had to get on a waiting list for tractors. Also, since copper was going to the war effort, parts of his 1945 had galvanized tin or steel where copper would have been.
“This tractor has a 413 cubic-inch motor,” he said, adding that it was a true wartime tractor.
“It has no lights, no electric start,” he said.
He also owns a 1935 Oliver Hart-Parr.
“These were the founding fathers of the tractor industry,” he said.
Most of the tractors in his collection are “tricycle tractors” with two narrow tires up front for planting row crops such as corn or other vegetables, and maize.
His collections also demonstrate the early un-styled tractors versus the later “styled” models.
“The styled models have a radiator covering, cushion seat and electric start (versus the hand crank),” he said
He finds tractors through swap meets, word-of-mouth, auctions and online. He also tries to preserve some local history by primarily staying local, or in the state, when buying tractors. He chronicles the tractor history by taking photos of the tractor owners (some of whom are the original owners) when he makes a purchase.
He also works on tractors for friends and is currently repairing a 1944 John Deere Model A. It was his friend’s high school graduation present.
Something that Jason can completely understand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.