There is a proposal to build a highway connecting I-35 and SH 130. It will be “no toll” so that means it will be free.
For whom? Me.
I have an electric vehicle. I pay no road taxes. That means I can drive it gratis.
So then who will pay for it? You, the gas drivers.
Which means that, in effect, you will pay a toll for the new road (even if you never drive it).
At some point policy makers must realize that users should pay for what they are using. In the meantime, roads will need to be built and maintained. Unless action in taken, that burden will not be borne equitably.
