Twelve recent graduates were selected to represent the Comal Independent School District in postseason all-star games this month, including the Austin Area All-Star Softball Game on June 7, the San Antonio Area All-Star Games on June 14, and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games on June 18 and 19.
On Wednesday, June 7, the 23rd annual Austin Area All-Star Game took place in Dripping Springs and featured Canyon High School head softball coach Kevin Randle as a coach of the South team. Among the 50 players selected were three Comal ISD athletes, including Haley Carmona from Canyon, Sabrina Servantes from Canyon and Abby Brand from Smithson Valley High School, who was unable to participate in the game.
The next all-star event showcased the San Antonio area’s best baseball players in back-to-back games and senior celebration on Wednesday, June 14, at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio. During the 4 p.m. game, the Freedom team took on the Liberty team.
Three members of the Davenport High School baseball team were selected for the Freedom team, including Jacob Symon, Cody Rogers and Cody Mechler.
The second game was at 7 p.m. and featured the Stars vs. the Stripes with Smithson Valley head coach Chad Koehl and Canyon head coach Nick Kozole coaching the Stripes team. Athletes from Comal ISD selected included Bron Farr, Sam Ortiz, Marshall Duke and Isaac Yruretagoyena from Canyon and David De Hoyos from Smithson Valley. In addition to being selected as a coach of the all-star game, Kozole was named District 26-5A coach of the year.
The final all-star games were this past weekend’s THSBCA All-Star contests. The 2-4A game was scheduled for noon Saturday, June 18, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, with Griffen Williams from Canyon Lake High School representing Comal ISD. The 5-6A game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, with Yruretagoyena representing Comal ISD once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.