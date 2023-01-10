Once again relying on the voices of Long Creek High School’s future graduates, New Braunfels ISD reached into the crayon box to pull out the color navy for its new high school.
The deep blue adopted by the board Monday night will serve as the Dragons’ primary color, which will also be incorporated into the district’s rebranding of the high school’s feeder schools.
While the change won’t happen overnight, students can expect a different shade of blue to grace the hallways of five elementary campuses — Memorial, County Line, Walnut Springs, Voss Farms and Klein Road — along with New Braunfels Middle School.
In addition to bearing the navy color, and an accent color to be named next month, the schools on the east side of IH-35 will proudly wear the mythical creature on its uniforms.
The decision was made following a survey where two options of blue were presented to some of the district’s young pollers.
Out of 967 responses, 47.3% voted for light blue, which was described as a similar shade to Carolina blue, while 52.7% favored navy.
The slim choices presented were based on vendor availability in regards to uniforms, which were included as visual aids to help envision what the primary color would look like.
Though the margin was slightly larger than the mascot, which was decided last month based on the difference of seven votes, it was still a tight race.
“When we were looking at the name one of the things that was pointed out was the understanding where we went to the students and said, ‘What do you want?’” Trustee At-Large David Heefner said. “All our mouths hit this table right here with the percentage, but there was a little difference, so we’ve got to keep the same thing going.”
In the end the board remained consistent with listening to the students, who’ve been excited about their involvement in the selection process.
“I’m excited to see y’all empowering these kids, and exciting (them), and how they’re taking ownership of this so fast,” said Eric Bergquist, NBISD board president.
Fresh off the talons of the Dragon decision, the board moved last month to incorporate a shade of blue into all future district high schools.
Monday evening the board sealed that fate by passing a revision to board policy.
The new policy states all high schools will have its own unique mascot and will have a shade of blue as its primary color, and all feeder pattern schools will align with the respective school.
“What you want to do now is put a secondary color in there … but we thought this one was very important because this is the shade of blue,” Superintendent Cade Smith said. “This is what’s in policy, this was going to go for all the high schools.”
The work is far from over.
Over the next few weeks leading up to the February board meeting, the district will work with the future students to determine a complementary color to navy.
Once colors are selected the district can shift its focus on the look of the Dragon by visiting with mascot designers.
Long Creek High School is expected to open its doors in 2024 with the addition of a sophomore class, juniors in 2025, and will be a fully-realized high school with seniors in 2026.
