My participation in the Comal Garden Club is kind of funny. I was asked to join a different garden club but then told I would have to wait because it was at its maximum capacity. While I was waiting for their membership opening, the Comal Garden Club asked me to join the club, so I did.
The Comal Garden Club was formed in 1969, primarily by newcomers, because all the other garden clubs were full. Thus, our club is 54 years old. We are a Nationally Federated club participating in regional, state, and national garden club activities. I love this club because all their projects are so great.
At Christmas time we make centerpiece arrangements for each dining room table in a retirement facility.
We also place bird feeders there and fill them each week. Then we decorate Christmas trees for families in the Comal County Crisis Center so each family can celebrate individually. These are fun activities because each project meets a need, and we love working together on the projects.
But that isn’t all. We have planted trees all over New Braunfels: at the library, Landa Park, traffic triangles, Prince Solms Park, local schools, and Haymarket Park. And speaking of trees, we participate in the Parks Department “tree giveaway” every Arbor Day.
We helped organize the Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park, an organization of all New Braunfels garden clubs to protect and preserve our most famous park which dates back to Native American Indian times.
When we meet each month, we have speakers on a huge variety of topics from bees, birds, butterflies, propagation, plants in the Bible, flower arranging to everything else related to gardening.
We donate monthly to the SOS Food Bank. Then we go out to lunch after the meeting! People say to me, “But I do not have a green thumb and I kill everything I try to grow.”
It does not matter. Come to meetings and meet fun people who probably said the same thing before they joined the club. If you are interested in joining our fun group, call Vanda Babich at 830-822-3612 or Merry Saegert at 830-832-6849.
