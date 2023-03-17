On March 25, five New Braunfels area basketball players will compete in the seventh annual All-Star Basketball Classic.
The boys game will feature senior shooting guards Kasen Kreusler and Carter Lewis of New Braunfels High School and senior guard Keelan Harris of Canyon.
The girls contest will include senior point guard Emery Black and senior small forward Maddie McFall of Canyon.
The players were chosen from 30 high schools throughout the Hill Country.
According to a press release, the game aims to “raise money to provide scholarships to the senior players.”
The event’s sponsor, Chicken Express, will award a $500 scholarship to each team’s MVP and two 3-point contest winners.
Each team will have 15 players, divided geographically into North and South squads.
The girls game will have a 1 p.m. tip-off, followed by the boys at Fredricksburg High School.
