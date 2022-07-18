A month-long endeavor by the New Braunfels Police Department to snare indecent exposure suspects in Landa Park resulted in four recent arrests, police said.
NBPD Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Craig Christopherson said the Street Crimes Unit launched the operation to address “complaints of inappropriate activities by individuals in public restrooms.”
Police offered no specifics on surveillance tactics or other details behind the arrests, except to say no minors were involved and none of the complaints received involved minors.
“We just want to send the message that this type of behavior won’t continue,” Christopherson said Friday. “We weren’t out there every day, but we will be monitoring it and should further arrests be needed, they will be made.”
According to the Texas Penal Code, indecent exposure is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both.
The four arrested were all New Braunfels men. The first man, age 81, was arrested June 6; the others, ages 66, 37 and 69, were charged early last week.
