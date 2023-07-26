After a pair of solid seasons by both baseball programs, Canyon Lake and Davenport had four players earn recognition from the Texas Sportswriter Association (TSWA).
Two Hawks, seniors Griffen Williams and Hunter Anderson, and two Wolves, junior Brayden Mulkey and senior Jacob Symon, were selected for the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 4A all-state team.
Mulkey was a second-team selection. The left fielder hit a .378 average with 37 RBI, 10 doubles, seven triples and 37 stolen bases.
Williams made his way onto the third team. In 2023, the Canyon Lake first baseman had a .381 batting average with 12 home runs and 43 RBI.
Anderson and Symon were both honorable mentions. Anderson was 8-3 on the mound with a 2.32 ERA and 55 strikeouts.
The Hawks finished the season 22-10 overall, placing second in District 27-4A and winning their third bi-district title.
The Wolves were 23-17 overall, placing third in the district standings and grabbing their first area and regional quarterfinal titles.
