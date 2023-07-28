After its 2023 campaigns, Canyon and Smithson Valley had four players earn recognition from the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA).
Cougars’ senior Isaac Yruretagoyena, and three Rangers, seniors Ethan Gonzalez and David De Hoyos and junior Zach Gingrich, were selected for the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 5A all-state team.
Yruretagoyena was a third-team selection as a designated hitter. He hit a .432 average with 28 RBI, six home runs, nine doubles and 22 stolen bases.
With Yruretagoyena’s help, the Coogs went 25-8 overall and 12-2 in District 26-5A, winning their third-consecutive district championship.
Gingrich, a right fielder, was a third-team selection. De Hoyos, a shortstop, and Gonzalez, a catcher, were both honorable mentions.
The trio led the Rangers to a 27-18 record and a regional quarterfinal appearance.
