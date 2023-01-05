Editor’s Note: This is part of a series on area residents facing federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
It’s been two years since a mob at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., interrupted lawmakers’ work to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
Almost immediately, the U.S. Justice Department began investigating the rioters.
About 75 Texans have been charged in the nation’s largest-ever criminal investigation.
The work of the U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has shed light on actions by the former president, lawmakers and election officials, the wife of a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and hundreds of people who attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.
House Committee members Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R. Wyo., said on Monday that “accountability is now critical to thwart any other future scheme to overturn an election.”
Three San Antonio residents have been sentenced for Jan. 6 crimes in federal court.
A birthday trip to the Capitol
San Antonio resident Chance Anthony Uptmore, now 25, went to Washington, D.C. with his father to attend the Stop the Steal rally as part of a trip to celebrate Chance’s birthday.
The FBI received a tip on Jan. 8, 2021, that Chance Uptmore claimed on social media to have filmed videos inside the Capitol building.
Chance entered the building, followed by his father, who had “advised him not to enter,” according to court documents.
He told agents that he went inside “because he was caught up in the crowd, and because it was a once-in-a-lifetime event.”
Uptmore commented that “the violence was minimal.”
“When a painting was grabbed off the wall we helped the cops recover it,” he wrote. “The cops were saying stuff like, ‘We stand with you,’ ‘Thanks for being here,’ ‘You made your point, now leave calmly.’ I have it all on tape.”
Chance filmed a large mob breaching a police line outside of the Capitol.
He also filmed videos of rioters “assaulting police officers and climbing walls.”
Chance and his father walked through the rotunda and the Senate wing.
Chance also filmed rioters outside the Senate chamber and their confrontations with police.
He was arrested in Jan. 2021 in San Antonio.
Officers executing a search warrant at his home also found 13 pounds of marijuana, a loaded .38 revolver, .3 pounds of psilocin mushrooms and several pounds of marijuana edibles and THC products, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.
In April 2022, a district court judge found Chance guilty of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Chance described himself to officers as a “weedaholic.”
He told them that at the time of his Jan. 2021 arrest, there had not “been a day where [he] had not gotten high all day in at least six months, maybe even a year.”
Chance pleaded guilty in March 2022 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
He was sentenced on Nov. 2, 2022, to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and $500 restitution for his actions at the Capitol.
Chance’s father, James “Sonny” Herman Uptmore, was arrested in San Antonio on Jan. 26, 2021.
He pleaded guilty in June 2022 to parading and picketing in a Capitol building.
In November, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 21 days of home confinement, and $500 restitution.
The Uptmores, who could not be reached for comment, are not the only father-son Texan duo to be charged for Jan. 6 crimes.
Blanco residents Grady and Jason Owens pleaded guilty in Nov. 2022 to assaulting police officers at the Capitol.
‘The capitol is ours’
Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, entered the U.S. Capitol building on the afternoon of Jan. 6 and walked through a conference room and several hallways, according to court documents.
He posted a selfie on Facebook with the caption, “The capital [sic] is ours!”
In video from that day, Mazzocco can be seen and heard “telling others not to take or destroy anything, and that they were probably going to get in trouble for what they were doing.”
The video also shows people who entered the Senate chambers later that day.
Mazzocco, who worked as a loan officer, was arrested at his San Antonio home on Jan. 17, 2021.
In July 2021, Mazzocco pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
“The defendant knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol Building that he did not have permission to enter the building,” according to court documents.
He was sentenced in Oct. 2021 to 45 days of incarceration, 60 hours of community service and a $500 restitution fine.
Mazzocco avoided the maximum sentence of six months in prison, a $5,000 fine and one year probation.
He could not be reached for comment.
President Joe Biden on Friday will present the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and upheld legitimate election results.
The award will be presented to police officers and election workers.
