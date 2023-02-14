A magic mushroom trip at Guadalupe River State Park last month quickly turned into a trip to the Comal County Jail for three Houston-area residents arrested for felony drug possession.
Jiovanni Christian Teheran-Jones, age 31 of Houston; Hunter Drake Huewitt, age 29 of Houston; and Sonia Mary Mathew, age 32 of Missouri City were arrested on Jan. 27.
State Park Police Officer Cody Rodgers was patrolling the park in Spring Branch with an intern at about 6 p.m., according to an incident report from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Rodgers saw two tequila bottles at a campsite picnic table and parked his car.
He walked to the campsite and explained to the trio that it is illegal to display alcohol in public at State Parks.
“I observed, in plain view, a multicolored glass pipe, a metal grinder, and rolling papers sitting on the tabletop,” Rodgers wrote in his incident report.
The officer also saw a bag of drug paraphernalia. He started searching for more illegal items.
Inside the bag was a vacuum-sealed package, “about the size of a king-sized chocolate bar.”
The “Trippy Treats” chocolate bar was decorated in bright colors with a mushroom drawing.
The bar contained about 400mg of psilocybin mushrooms, according to the label.
Rodgers noted that the 24-piece candy bar advised dosages from a microdose to a “deep trip.”
Officer Rodgers confiscated the drug paraphernalia. He arrested the trio and allowed them to call a friend to pick up the other campsite items.
A Comal County deputy assisted with transporting the trio to the Comal County Jail.
All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams.
The charges are second-degree felonies.
Teheran-Jones, Huewitt and Mathew were all released the next day on $20,000 bond each.
