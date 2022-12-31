We’re counting down our top 10 stories of the year as they were covered in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung. The list is capped with Nos. 1 & 2 as we turn the page to 2023:
1. Coleman plant in NB shutters its doors
By Hannah Thompson | The Herald-Zeitung
Richard Hunter, the Coleman Company plant operations manager, said he remembered always seeing the plant when he went tubing in the Guadalupe River as a kid.
However, on June 22, Hunter had to break the difficult news to his fellow employees that the plant was closing.
“It saddens me that I will have to part ways with my team but I am hopeful for their future,” Hunter said.
Coleman’s Wichita plant was said to consolidate the business operations after the New Braunfels plant discontinued operations in October.
According to Hunter, 150 employees were expected to be laid in the weeks following the announcement; 47 employees were expected to be laid off by the end of august, 55 more by the end of October, and the remaining employees in early December.
Concurrently, Hunter was working with the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and other organizations to help with resources and coordinating hiring events for the employees leaving the Coleman plant.
The President and CEO of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce board Jonathan Packer said that the organization was proud of the partnership Coleman had with the community.
“We’re very confident that we’ll be able to support these employees with additional opportunities that exist with employers already in this community,” Packer said in an interview in June.
The media department of Newell Brands, the company that owned the Coleman plant, was handling questions about the plant’s closure through email and responded with the following:
“To support priorities for the Outdoor & Recreation business, Coleman has made the difficult decision to close this facility at the end of this year and transition operations to our facility in Wichita, KS. We are grateful to those in our New Braunfels facility and are supporting them in identifying new career opportunities,” a corporate spokesperson said.
2. Fire guts Crisis Center of Comal County
By Catherine Wilson | The Herald-Zeitung
Earlier this year the unthinkable happened for the Crisis Center of Comal County, which helps survivors and their families recover from domestic and sexual abuse, that forced the shelter to shutter its doors.
On the evening of April 13 a fire broke out in an unoccupied room toward the back of the center’s main facility, which houses its shelter, and sent staff scrambling to find temporary housing for its residents.
Crews quickly contained the fire, which moved from the first to the second floors causing irreparable damage, and left later that evening.
Before units arrived on the scene the staff on duty had evacuated everyone from the building safely, but the damage to the building was done and ruled a total loss.
The fire was ruled an accident, and while the source of the flames was determined, there were no accelerants nearby to start it and the cause remains unknown.
In response to the fire the community showed support by bringing in donations to replace some of the necessities such as shampoo, toothbrushes and deodorant that’d been lost.
The nonprofit continued to serve its clients by providing services such as counseling and case management; displaced residents were taken in by volunteers until the center could find a more permanent solution.
Clients were shuffled around every few weeks, which unfortunately put a setback in their journey to healing from past trauma.
“It’s a trauma,” said Julie Strentzsch, CCCC chief executive officer. “They were just getting to the place where they were feeling safe and then a fire erupts and they’re moved again. It adds trauma on top of trauma, which makes it harder to heal.”
In the months since the fire destroyed the building numerous fundraisers have been held to help the nonprofit recover.
In June Heritage Homes and Ranches along with the owner of Gruene Grove raised $2,000 by putting on a dog pageant, and CCCC received $70,000 thanks to profits made from the Americana Music Jam.
In October Krause’s Cafe became the site of one of the center’s largest fundraisers of the year.
The event had some of New Braunfels’ bravest men don heels and strut their stuff on the runway to raise almost $150,000.
One of the biggest donations that evening came from the Randy Rogers Foundation who auctioned off a private concert that went for $19,000, and more recently the foundation presented CCCC with a $100,000 check.
While every bit helps, the property was only insured for $1.2 million but with real estate values increasing the cost was closer to $1.9 million. Damages were reported to be over $1 million.
Much like the crisis center’s tenacious clients, the nonprofit was determined to get back on its feet by finding a new place to call home.
Long before the fire the center was looking to expand services along with transitional housing for its clients.
The fire provided a necessary refresh with a building that would work as a centralized hub for the crisis center and with the added bonus of being surrounded by other area nonprofits.
When the Comal County Senior Citizen Center on Landa Street came up for sale, the organization made a move on the building that would grant them more space.
“We have everything to look forward to,” Strentzsch said. “There’s going to be struggles and there’s going to be things that don’t go our way, but we’re saying goodbye to what was and hello to what’s coming.”
The crisis center has slowly begun making the transition into the new building, which will eventually house its thrift store. Following two phases of renovations the facility is estimated to reopen at the end of 2024.
