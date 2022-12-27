We’re counting down our top 10 stories of the year as they were covered in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung:
9. NBU bills cause confusion and anger
By Hannah Thompson | The Herald-Zeitung
New Braunfels utility bills were rising this year when inflation was growing, and weather only exacerbated the issue.
Winter Storm Uri in 2021 left NBU with around $93.7 million in power costs for February when the budgeted cost for the entire fiscal year was $88.5 million. Utilities had to deal with prices at the state’s grid operator’s cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour.
According to New Braunfels Utilities CEO Ian Taylor, in January of this year, NBU took out short-term debt to deal with the costs brought upon by the winter storm.
The Generation Cost Recovery Factor, a tool used to recover costs of price volatility in the energy market, would be used to recover the costs through customers.
In April, New Braunfels entered Stage 2 water restrictions.
The city entered Stage 3 a few months later, in June, due to the persistent hot and dry weather. Moreover, June saw inflation at a 40-year high of 9.1%.
In late July, NBU announced interim changes in the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, PCRA, in the electricity parts of the bill; this reduction was in response to the rising electric bills residents were seeing. Many residents saw at least 50% increases in electricity bills from the year prior.
From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, it was estimated that there would be an 11.95% reduction in the electricity portion of the bill.
The reduction would delay the collection of the costs quired from the winter storm; the storm reflected 28% of the PCRA, while the volatility in the energy market reflected the remaining 72%.
The heatwave that occurred this summer meant that air conditioners had to work harder, which further increased utility bills. Additionally, the price of natural gas increased by 200% after Russia invaded Ukraine; this would also contribute to the rise in utility bills.
The beginning of August was met with the reality that utility rates would be on the rise in September, as an increase to do so was approved years prior, in 2020. This meant that the electric availability charge and electric delivered power would increase by 10%, water rates would increase by 8%, and water bills would increase by 13%.
With many circumstances leading up to high utility bills, NBU tried again to help customers in August. Taylor said that struggling customers could call NBU’s customer service to set up payment plans and that NBU would not disconnect services during high summer temperatures from nonpaying customers. Additionally, NBU would be waiving late fees.
During a City Council meeting on Aug. 8, New Braunfels residents shared their grievances about utility bills. The over two-and-a-half-hour question and answer session had residents ask officials about topics such as how the PCRA was calculated, to the rationale on why NBU was trying to recover costs from the winter storm in such a short period.
Other New Braunfels residents, such as Pam Kraft, expressed that they felt that both the city council and NBU weren’t being transparent.
“...I have had issues with transparency with our city,” said Kraft. “I’ve been very concerned about it. I’ve expressed concern to people. I’ve got no responses. And hearing this scenario over and over and over tonight or lack of transparency — lack of respect, because you are elected officials and you’re supposed to be here doing the best for the citizens of this community.”
Additionally, Kraft said that paying off the winter storm costs in such a short amount of time did not seem sensible.
Taylor explained that NBU had to take on short-term debt on top of using its financial reserves. Alternatively, other utility companies took out 30-year notes to cover the winter storm’s costs while others went bankrupt. While the debt had been paid, NBU wanted to refill the reserves that the utility had to use.
Taylor gave a presentation that evening explaining the factors that led to the significant increase in energy bills: electric grid regulatory changes, global energy market volatility, a heatwave and drought.
In October, The McKenna Foundation and the city of New Braunfels worked with the Family Life Center, New Braunfels Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Community Council to create the Comal County Cares and the Comal Emergency Relief Fund.
Comal Emergency Relief Fund is meant to help households with income constraints by giving additional funds within New Braunfels for utility bills.
On Oct. 25, the NBU board of trustees voted to reinstate late fees and disconnections beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
“New Braunfels Utilities remains committed to working with our customers to establish payment plans or extensions on a case-by-case basis,” said Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer Melissa Krause. “Our customer service team has been working to communicate this information repeatedly to our customers through letters, phone calls, and text messages, so customers have time to make special payment arrangements or seek financial assistance.”
The Comal Cares Fund and the NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program are available to customers who qualify.
By mid-November, the Comal County Cares Emergency Relief Fund had given $104,000 worth of vouchers.
“The Comal County Cares community partnership once again came together to help our neighbors in need,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation. “With the help of the nonprofit community, the city of New Braunfels and NBU, we have been able to assist our neighbors whose utility bills presented a financial hardship. Clearly, residents with financial needs who also met the eligibility criteria have been able to locate, navigate and receive resources through this process. The McKenna Foundation is grateful for the trust conveyed to administer these funds so that our community can be helped effectively and expeditiously.”
Those interested in the Comal County Cares Emergency Relief Fund can apply at comalcountycares.com or find payment assistance programs at nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance.
10. H-E-B opens new-look Walnut store
By Catherine Wilson | The Herald-Zeitung
Anticipation ran high earlier this year as the new and improved H-E-B located on South Walnut prepared to open its doors to eager New Braunfels shoppers at the end of April.
As soon as customers walked through the automatic doors it was clear the new location wasn’t like the rest.
The updated 120,000 square foot H-E-B, which took the place of the existing location directly next door, became the test store for many company firsts.
The location, which broke ground in January 2021, made history by becoming the first recipient of the company’s new home department.
While H-E-B has carried home goods in the past, the department took home decor to the next level by stocking affordable and unique designs for home furnishings, throw pillows, rugs and more.
Following the successful launch the company has added several departments in new and existing H-E-B locations across the state, including one in San Antonio.
Another addition New Braunfels’ residents could brag about having the first of was the two story True Texas BBQ restaurant, which included a drive-thru and seating with a view.
Along with the barbeque joint, the additional space allowed for expanded departments such as meat, produce and ready-to-go meal options like sushi while welcoming new ones like a tortilleria churning out fresh made tortillas daily.
In an area experiencing much growth, H-E-B wanted to pay homage to New Braunfels’ German roots by including a German selection down its international food aisle and stocking a wide range of beer.
Rounding out the new additions was a wine tasting station with an expert on hand to help pick the perfect wine, an in-house nutritionist and an aisle dedicated to healthy living options.
When it first opened, the new amenities caused quite a stir drawing in more customers than the unfinished parking lot could handle.
To meet the demand early on, H-E-B took over the parking lot across the street and shuttled customers coming to admire the new store.
After demolishing the old building to make room for parking a short time ago, some of the traffic delays and parking woes have been alleviated.
The new H-E-B now stands as an example of how New Braunfels has grown.
