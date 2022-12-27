We’re counting down our top 10 stories of the year as they were covered in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung:
7. Local restaurants fall victim to blazes
By Theresa Davis | The Herald-Zeitung
Two New Braunfels restaurants burned down within weeks of each other this fall.
A fire started in the kitchen at the Old River City Cafe in the early morning hours of Oct. 30.
The restaurant on FM 725 was known for comfort food and regular customers.
“The thing is, the building can be burned down, but our memories are still there,” said owner Shari Segalle. “You can’t take those away.”
Monte Good, a local musician who played every week at Old River City, hosted a benefit concert for the cafe employees on Nov. 15 at Krause’s Cafe.
“They have been super good to me and my family — through thick and thin, and gave me a chance to play music there when they didn’t really know anything about me, and we’ve built it into a really good relationship,” he said. “They’ve become like family.”
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch received a letter of commendation for “exceptional diligence” during the blaze.
Fire Chief Ruy Lozano applauded Obuch’s quick thinking in ordering crews to quickly leave the building after attempting to fight the fire in the attack space.
The building collapsed about two minutes after crews left the roof.
“The decision to evacuate the structure saved lives,” Lozano said.
Less than three weeks later, a fire destroyed another restaurant in the city.
On Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m., crews responded to a blaze at the Cancun Mexican Restaurant on South Seguin Ave.
The fire collapsed the restaurant roof, and the building was a total loss.
Chief Lozano acknowledged the similarities between the fires — both occurred after business hours in commercial buildings.
“But so far as the fire marshal’s office can tell, there is no connection currently with those two incidents,” he said.
The chief pointed to the return of cold weather as a potential risk for fire activity.
He urged caution as homes and businesses plug in space heaters and turn on old heating units.
The Cancun restaurant rubble has been cleared away.
But charred remains of the Old River City Cafe are still standing.
“The barns with our catering equipment didn’t get touched, and that’s a blessing,” Segalle said. “People have been so giving, and you don’t see that a lot in today’s world.”
8. NBHS QB injured after electrocution, fall
By Theresa Davis | The Herald-Zeitung
On the night before the Unicorns were set to face off against Reagan in a football playoff game, New Braunfels High School junior Leighton Adams fell at least 20 feet from a utility pole after receiving an electric shock.
Adams was the varsity team quarterback.
Adams is now off of crutches and out of the burn unit, according to updates from his mother on the family’s fundraising page.
The worst of his back fractures has healed.
Doctors have told Adams that “he is cleared to begin throwing a football again.”
Adams’ mother described the time since her son’s accident as a “roller coaster of healing.”
“God ain’t finished with Leighton on this Earth yet, therefore He intervened,” she wrote.
On Nov. 10, New Braunfels Fire and EMS responded to a report of a 17-year-old boy who had fallen from a metal utility pole in the 200 block of FM 1863.
NBFD spokesperson David Ferguson, who did not identify the boy, said he appeared to have climbed the pole and was shocked by electrical wires.
Adams suffered burns on his arms and hands, fractured vertebrae and an ankle injury.
EMS treated Adams at the scene, and transported him to a San Antonio hospital.
The incident reportedly happened at New Braunfels Christian Academy during a basketball game.
New Braunfels football coaches met with the team the next day to speak with them about the incident.
School crisis team counselors were also made available for students.
The community raised more than $30,000 for the Adams family.
At the Nov. 11 game, the Unicorns captains carried Adams’ jersey out during the coin toss to honor their injured teammate.
The junior quarterback was an All-District 27-6A first-team selection this year.
