We’re counting down our top 10 stories of the year as they were covered in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung. Here are entry Nos. 3 & 4:
3. Puppyland saga roils animal supporters
By Hannah Thompson | The Herald-Zeitung
The opening of Puppyland last year was contentious, with residents of New Braunfels bringing awareness of the establishment during citizen communication portions of City Council meetings.
In October of 2021, the New Braunfels Animal Services Advisory Board talked about regulating the sale of cats and dogs in commercial establishments.
By May of this year, the board recommended an ordinance amendment. The proposed ordinance would only allow pet retailers to offer to sell, lease, give away for consideration or transfer a dog or cat obtained from an animal welfare organization or animal shelter.
Additionally, it would require pet retailers to have a record of each cat and dog for at least a year after they acquired the animal from one of the two previously-mentioned institutions; the records have to be available for the city when asked to be provided.
The proposed amendment defined an animal welfare organization as an organization that takes in abandoned or unwanted animals and puts them into permanent foster homes; additionally, the organization needs to be a non-profit with tax-exempt status under IRS regulations.
It also amended the definition of a retail pet store as an establishment that offers to sell, gives away for consideration, leases, sells or trades dogs or cats as a for-profit entity.
Executive Director of the Humane Society New Braunfels Area Sarah Hammond said that the animal shelter on Morningside Drive was in a state of crisis and overcapacity; this was another factor that led to the proposed recommendations.
The other factor that spurred these amendments was the desire to limit the activity of puppy mills in the area. The Humane Society of the United States defines puppy mills as “an inhumane, commercial dog breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.”
Discussions surrounding these amendments would focus on the recently opened pet retailer, Puppyland. Residents would address council members during this meeting to discuss their distrust of the establishment.
Resident Wendy Wymer said that a puppy she paid $4,500 for at Puppyland was now suffering from illnesses like congenital diseases.
Other speakers claimed that Puppyland sourced its animals from puppy mills.
Puppyland Owner Kayla Kerr denied the allegations during the meeting; she said that the puppies are sourced from USDA-licensed breeders and that the store offers health warranties and checks breeder inspection reports.
“We’ve worked really hard with you guys to propose different avenues of language that would both regulate us and other pet stores,” Kerr said. “You have that option. We don’t use puppy mills. We don’t source our puppies from puppy mills. We’re not just any pet store — we have high standards. We care about our puppies and the parents that they are coming from.”
During the City Council meeting on July 25, council members would not take action on the ordnance proposal but agreed to call upon city staffers to draft the first reading of the proposal.
Along with where the animals were sourced, the public was also concerned with how they were transported to the stores.
According to Albert Sardinas, a Washington state-based representative of Puppyland owners Justin and Kayla Kerr, the owners visit with the transportation provider numerous times a year to ensure that the same care provided in the store is kept during transportation.
Despite this, the public also shared its concern about the need to incentivize people to adopt homeless pets.
“Our overall adoption rate has skyrocketed, allowing us to save over 90% of the animals entering our shelter each year, until now,” Hammond said. “The last few months have shown an increase in intake of medium and large dogs in our shelter that has put a strain on our shelter unlike what we’ve ever seen. And it isn’t just New Braunfels. Shelters all over the state have been on ‘Code Red’ status for months, meaning there are just far too many dogs coming in and not enough going out, leaving shelter workers with the impossible task of choosing each day which less-adoptable dogs have to be put to sleep in order to make room for the incoming stays and abandoned dogs that we see every day.”
The board members looked at similar ordinances in Texas during their deliberations. San Antonio had an ordinance go into effect last year that said a pet store “shall not lease, offer for sale, trade, give away or otherwise transfer a cat or dog unless the cat or dog was obtained from a city or county animal shelter, an animal control agency or an animal rescue organization licensed by the department.”
After this meeting, the Herald-Zeitung received letters and featured guest columns from those concerned about the ordinance.
New Braunfels residents Carl and Sandra Druebert wrote in a letter to the newspaper that the dogs that they had bought from Puppyland in New Braunfels and Petland in San Antonio were healthy and had their lineages provided. They said that the businesses were legitimate and that reputable sellers should not be penalized.
New Braunfels Resident Penny Potter pushed back against the Drueberts in her letter stating that an individual at a city council meeting showed her dog and how the store did not meet the standards they claimed to uphold. Potter ended her letter urging citizens to vote for the ordinance.
Kayla Kerr wrote a guest column in September in defense of she and her husband’s store. She said that misinformation was spread about the establishment and that the ordinance would set an unjust precedent that would close small businesses like theirs.
Additionally, she said that about 3.2 million out of 6.5 million pets get adopted from shelters, leading to the euthanization of many that go unadopted.
“On the other hand, we do everything in our power to ensure that our dogs are never surrendered to shelters,” Kayla wrote. “In fact, it states in our contract that they are not allowed to without contacting us first. We are committed to our puppies for a lifetime, and if a rare occasion occurs that a customer cannot keep their puppy, they can take advantage of our Fur-ever A Home program, which helps them find another loving family.”
In October, Hammond asserted that the puppies were coming from puppy mills and that the community couldn’t care for the dogs already present. However, she did add that the dogs from Puppyland were not ending up in the shelters.
Kayla continued to deny the accusations and explained that before the puppies go to the stores, they go to JAKS in Iowa. While Kayla describes it as a holding facility, her opposition calls it a puppy broker or puppy mill.
However, a USDA inspection of JAKS showed that the property had 113 puppies and no adult dogs present.
Kayla said that JAKS is where the puppies are checked by a veterinarian and microchipped. Additionally, she said that they use special vans with ventilation and temperature control to keep the puppies safe during transport.
On Oct. 10, New Braunfels City Council voted 4-3 to give initial approval of the ordinance amendment that prohibits retail pet stores from obtaining and selling dogs and cars from commercial breeding establishments.
The ordinance attained national attention when PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, pushed for the final approval of the ordinance in a letter sent to Mayor Rusty Brockman and the council members.
Jacob Hupp, a legislative analyst and community outreach coordinator with the American Kennel Club, said the AKC supports people’s freedom to pick pets that are right for them and supports efforts to educate the public on responsible pet ownership. Hupp wrote in an op-ed to the Herald-Zeitung that the AKC was against measures restricting retailers or individuals to getting pets only from shelters. Hupp added that the measure wouldn’t protect pets but remove penalties for irresponsible breeders and pet retailers.
On Oct. 24, the final vote was held, and the ordinance was passed 4-3; the ordinance includes a grace period of one year. Although the ordinance will not affect private residences not generally open to facilities operated by animal welfare groups, animal shelters or the public, the same cannot be said for Puppyland
“We understand the underlying concern about keeping animals safe. However, nothing in the proposed ordinance will accomplish this goal,” Justin Kerr said. “As reiterated by our veterinarian, Bryan Ruiz [Neighborhood Services Manager], and testimonials from our customers, none of our beloved puppies are in an NB shelter. Our offer stands to be part of the solution, and we urge the city council to revisit this issue to find a way to work together with regulations that raise the standards on the entire industry rather than pass an ordinance that shuts a single business down that is doing its work humanely.”
4. Andrew Kim resigns from CISD abruptly
By Catherine Wilson | The Herald-Zeitung
In February the Comal ISD Board of Trustees approved a nearly $50,000 raise for Superintendent Andrew Kim, which is why it came as a shock when four months later his resignation was announced.
Kim, who had just extended his contract through 2027, handed in his letter of resignation during a board workshop citing personal reasons.
“While this is certainly a significant change for our district, we respect and support Mr. Kim’s decision,” Board President Jason York said. “We are grateful for his leadership, and more importantly his friendship and we wish him the best as he takes time for himself.”
At the time of his resignation Kim had served as superintendent of Comal ISD schools for the better part of 10 years.
During his tenure Kim oversaw the enormous growth of the district, which welcomed nearly 10,000 students from 2012 to 2022, and led the district through the pandemic.
While superintendent, Kim added enhanced learning opportunities for students such as advanced placement, dual credit and academic programs like robotics, chess and athletic intramurals.
In addition to serving as superintendent, Kim was appointed to the Texas School Safety Center Board of Directors by Gov. Greg Abbott from 2017 to 202 and elected as chair of the Policy Committee on Public Education Information along with several other positions.
The board selected Mandy Epley, the assistant superintendent of strategic initiatives and programs, to fill the vacancy temporarily.
While the community remained blindsided by his departure, the board of trustees busied themselves with finding a replacement.
The board launched its search in July and sought input from the community through surveys and public meetings to get an idea of what the public wanted in a new superintendent.
After an extensive search, which lasted two months, the board announced John E. Chapman III, the former superintendent of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, as the lone finalist in September.
Chapman brings 17 years of experience, especially when it comes to overseeing district growth, with him and has applied it since the district welcomed him in October.
In December Chapman championed the move toward making CISD a district of innovation to join the over 900 districts in the state utilizing the flexibility it provides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.