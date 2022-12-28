We’re counting down our top 10 stories of the year as they were covered in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung. Here are Nos. 5 & 6 of the countdown:
5. ‘Senior prank’ trashes NBHS campus
By Catherine Wilson | The Herald-Zeitung
Before the school year commenced there was one thing on everyone’s mind — the high school prank that sent shockwaves through the community with people questioning how something like this could happen.
With mere days left in the semester a group of roughly 100 students entered New Braunfels High School on May 18 with the intention of performing a prank.
The events that ensued inside the school that evening were less than harmless.
While details regarding the prank weren’t shared by the district, Phyllis Rampula, who took a vested interest in the matter, issued a public information request looking into the damage, and shared what she’d learned during public comment at a board meeting in September.
Rampula reported the group toilet-papered the building, threw raw meat, cheese slices and eggs on the walls and floors, spread petroleum jelly on doorknobs, dumped potatoes into the drains in the bathrooms and left behind bull testicles and intestines in the parking lot.
Officers at the New Braunfels Police Department were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. where they encountered the perpetrators in the act before they began to flee the area.
The police remained at the high school until around 1 a.m. where those involved were rounded up, identified and later released.
News of the incident broke the next morning when parents, faculty and staff were notified of a late start to clean up the mess, and the public was outraged.
Speculations were drawn as the district remained silent in accordance with confidentiality and privacy laws while conducting an extensive investigation.
In the days following the tragedy in Uvalde, which occurred only a few days after the prank, the public raised concerns over the school’s safety citing the recent mass shooting as an example of how lucky they were that it was just a prank.
Above all else the public wanted answers.
The district broke its silence a month later with a written statement by New Braunfels ISD Superintendent Cade Smith, which was published in The Herald-Zeitung.
“It is without question an event like this casts a shadow over our district and community that none of us want to see,” Smith said. “This event showcases the need for improved communication to you while providing reassurance that security measures are in place that keeps schools safe each and every day.”
Investigation into the incident, which lasted over a month, revealed damages to the building didn’t exceed $3,000 with cleaning supplies comprising most of the cost.
Due to restrictions the district couldn’t divulge the perpetrators’ names or the disciplinary actions taken but ensured the public they were punished in accordance with district policy and the student code of conduct.
Leading up to the start of the school year NBISD took steps to find areas where security and safety could be improved, conducted through audits, and appointed a new director of safety and security.
6. Canyon Lake Fire & EMS mourns Rush
By Theresa Davis | The Herald-Zeitung
The Canyon Lake community mourned the death of a beloved first responder this year when Fire and EMS Department battalion chief Jason “Skippy” Rush died on Jan. 1 at age 42.
Officials and family did not announce the cause of death.
But Fire Chief Robert Mikel said that Rush died unexpectedly and was not on duty at the time.
Rush was a Canyon Lake firefighter for more than 20 years.
Comal County Commissioner Jen Crownover said that Rush was a “firecracker” and a “joy to be around.”
“Everybody loved him and the world was better for having him in it,” Crownover said.
Rush was born in Litchfield, Illinois, in 1979. His family soon moved to Texas.
Rush graduated from Smithson Valley High School in 1999.
He began his firefighting career as a volunteer in Bulverde and with the Spring Branch Volunteer Fire Department. He rose to the rank of assistant chief in that department.
He joined Canyon Lake Fire and EMS in Nov. 2001 as a firefighter and paramedic and rose to the rank of battalion chief.
Rush was a member of the South Texas Regional Advisory Council Rescue Team, the International Association of Firefighters and the Canyon Lake Professional Firefighters Association.
Rush’s “Skippy” nickname stemmed from a 2015 accident when his vehicle “flew” off of an access road into Canyon Lake.
The vehicle was submerged in the water, but Rush was able to swim out. He escaped with only superficial injuries.
Rush is survived by his wife Kerrie and three sons.
Canyon Lake crews gave the Rush boys a ride to their first day of school this fall in a fire truck.
In September, Hometown Protectors hosted a car show in Rush’s honor. All the event proceeds were donated to programs that help Texas first responders facing PTSD.
Outside of his fire career, Rush loved his family, friends, golf, his Mustang and the Seattle Seahawks.
Rush’s obituary memorializes him as a “fighter that overcame so many adversities.”
“He absolutely loved serving his community and helping teach anyone who wanted to learn,” the obituary reads. “He strived for excellence and only wanted to better his sons, friends, colleagues, and family. His knowledge was a true gift to many, and he made the world a better place because of it.”
Darren Brinkkoeter, a former Canyon Lake Fire/EMS chief, remembered Rush as a hard worker and a good friend.
“His expectations were set very high — not only for the department, but for his shift and his personnel,” Brinkkoeter said. “He wanted the very best out of each and every one of them.”
