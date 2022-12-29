A look back at the top 10 area sports stories from the past year as we count down to 2023. Next up on the list are Nos. 3 & 4:
3. Cougars upset Unicorns in 35-32 Wurst Bowl thriller
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
For the first time since 2013, Canyon took down New Braunfels in the Wurst Bowl in a 35-32 classic filled with high-powered offenses, several turnovers, five lead changes and a rowdy crowd.
The contest showed both teams’ abilities in full force. Junior quarterback Deuce Adams was the star of the show leading Canyon’s high-octane passing attack. He threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns to his top two wide receivers, senior Xayvion Noland and junior Eli Adams.
New Braunfels junior quarterback Leighton Adams for 247 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Two of those scores came in the fourth quarter to take a 32-28 lead late in the ballgame.
Deuce Adams was able to escape containment for both big plays through the air and 70 yards on the ground, leading him to throw a touchdown to Eli on a back-shoulder fade to grab the win.
4. JPII boys basketball finishes as TAPPS 4A state finalists
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
For the John Paul II boys basketball team, its 2021-22 season was the best in program history, advancing to its first-ever TAPPS 4A state championship game back in March.
Although the Guardians finished as runners-up, they held a perfect 8-0 District 3-4A record, winning 10 straight games entering the state title game.
They even defeated Westbury Christian, the 2020-21 state champions, 63-50 in the semi-final round.
Eight players finished the year with all-district honors, headlined by then-seniors Dezmon Dudley, Payton Reimer and Matt Cuellar.
Dudley led the unit with 15.1 points per game, winning his third straight District 3-4A MVP and making the TAPPS all-state first team, also for the third consecutive season.
