A look back at the top 10 area sports stories from the past year as we count down to 2023. The countdown continues with Nos. 5 & 6:
5. Rangers girls soccer finishes unbeaten in district play
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
For the second-straight season, Smithson Valley’s girls soccer team was the best in District 27-6A.
The Rangers finished their 2022 campaign with a 14-0 district record, easily grabbing back-to-back league crowns. They have yet to lose a district contest since Feb. 25, 2020.
The accomplishment was a microcosm of the team’s success all season as the Rangers went on a 22-match win streak, shutting out 18 opponents and scoring double digits in six matches.
The Rangers moved past Madison 3-1 for the bi-district win March 25 before falling to eventual state semi-finalist Westlake 1-0 in the area round on Mar. 29.
The Rangers finished the year with 12 players earning all-district honors. Still, their trio of then-seniors Taylor Swenson and Melyna Martinez, along with then-junior Sabrina Taber, led the team throughout the season.
Swenson was named the league’s Midfielder of the Year with 15 assists and 13 goals. Taber grabbed Forward of the Year, tallying a team-high 27 goals and 30 assists. Martinez won Goalkeeper of the Year, only allowing 0.44 goals against per match.
The Rangers will move down to Class 5A for the 2023 season but hopes to continue their level of success.
6. Rangers baseball beats Westlake in three-game playoff thriller
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
In a season full of dominating victories, Smithson Valley’s baseball team overcame one of its biggest challenges in the area playoffs, defeating Westlake in a thrilling three-game series from May 12-14.
Despite dropping the first game in extra innings, the Rangers got the better of the Chaparrals in games two and three to move on to the regional quarterfinals. All three games were decided by one score.
Smithson Valley started off the series on the wrong foot, falling by a score of 3-2 in eight innings on the road.
The Rangers came to tie the round in a must-win game two. Even though they were down 6-5 coming into the seventh, a sac fly by then-freshman catcher Bryce Wells allowed runner Gavin Woods to tie the ball game 6-6.
Smithson Valley continued their momentum in game three, taking as much as a 4-1 lead and holding on for the 5-4 win.
They moved on to face San Antonio Reagan in the following round but could not escape the Rattlers, losing games one and two by one score each 2-1 and 3-2, respectively.
The Rangers finished the year 28-8 overall, 14-1 in district, winning its second straight league crown, and 10 all-district honorees.
