A look back at the top 10 area sports stories from the past year as we count down to 2023:
7. Davenport volleyball has program-best season
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
In a season full of firsts for the school, Davenport’s volleyball team had its best season as a program in the fall.
In only their third year in existence and head coach Taylour Toso’s first season with the school, the Wolves went 36-6 on the year with a perfect 12-0 district record to grab their first District 27-4A championship, and two playoff wins. They finished the year getting to their first-ever regional quarterfinals.
Because of their success, nine players were all-district selections.
Junior outside hitter Talan Dodson was the district’s Most Valuable Player. She led the team’s attack all season with 510 kills, a .324 hitting percentage and a .416 kill percentage.
Sophomore outside hitter Ashtan Dodson was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year with 356 kills, a .203 hitting percentage and a .345 kill percentage.
Freshman setter Lexie Dahl was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, leading the Wolves with 505 assists. She also had 64 aces and 272 digs on the year.
Toso and the rest of the squad hope to continue their success in 2023.
8. Davenport football earns first-ever playoff berth
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
In its first season as a playoff-eligible team, Davenport football took full advantage of the opportunity, earning its first-ever playoff berth.
The Wolves finished the year 10-2 with a near-perfect 4-1 record in District 13-4A. They finished second in the district and won their first-ever playoff game in the bi-district round.
Operating behind a high-powered offense, the Wolves averaged 450.7 yards and 41.3 points per game. They performed on a near-even split passing and rushing.
Junior quarterback Triston Hamlin threw 2,723 yards for 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.1% of his passes.
Senior running back Shastin Golden was the district’s Offensive MVP after rushing 261 times for 2,123 yards and 28 touchdowns from scrimmage.
The Wolves scored over 60 points in back-to-back games against Lockhart (62-42) on Sept. 16 and Devine (63-48) on Sept. 30 en route to a 6-0 start.
Their first loss came against eventual district champ Canyon Lake in a 38-35 thriller on Oct. 14.
The Wolves overcame the defeat by closing out the regular season with three-straight wins and grabbing their first playoff victory in their first playoff appearance, 36-6 over Fredericksburg.
The season ended against then-undefeated Calallen in a 22-14 loss in the area round on Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.