A look back at the top 10 area sports stories from the past year as we count down to 2023:
9. Heyburn named TAPPS 4A’s top female athlete
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
In June, Mia Heyburn earned the 2021-22 TAPPS Class 4A Female Athlete of the Year award.
During her senior season at John Paul II, the multisport athlete was a part of three state championships for volleyball, soccer and a solo title in the 300-meter hurdles.
After helping the Guardians win the 4A state title from the back row in 2021, she went to the pitch to help the soccer team win 23 straight games and regain its TAPPS Division III championship.
Before track and field season, she even got to the state tournament in tennis.
At the state track and field meet, she placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, one place shy of a medal, and earned gold in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.72.
“I gave it all I had and barely crossed the finish line — I was wobbling,” Heyburn said. “I finish and I realize, ‘Oh my gosh, I just won.’ Then I had so much adrenaline that I didn’t feel any pain.”
10. Canyon, SV volleyball share district championship
By Sumit Nagar | The Herald-Zeitung
Before the 2022 volleyball season, Canyon was coming off perhaps its best season in 2021, making the state semi-finals, while Smithson Valley was moving down to Class 5A after winning two straight district titles at the Class 6A level.
The two high-powered teams proved to be an equal match as they finished the 2022 season sharing the District 26-5A championship.
The Cougars finished the season with a 41-8 overall record, going 13-1 in district. The Rangers were 37-8 overall and 13-1 in district.
Their only district losses were to each other as the Cougars won the first battle 3-1 on Sept. 23. The Rangers responded on Oct. 18, winning the contest 3-1 and ending the Cougars’ 11-match win streak.
Although there was a possibility that the pair meet up again later in the playoffs, both teams were ousted in the regional quarterfinal round in straight sets: Canyon lost to Liberty Hill, and Smithson Valley fell to Rouse.
For Canyon, Megan Hawkins was the district’s Most Valuable Player, and Maya Jones was the district’s Most Valuable Hitter.
For the Rangers, Brittan Fedyk was the Most Valuable Defensive Player, and Hayley Barsky was the Most Valuable Setter.
