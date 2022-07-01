2002 flood spared local lives, but sparked real changes in Comal County

Twenty years ago, Comal County started to experience its second major flood event in less than four years.

It started with a storm system that lingered over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana for more than a week. A local meteorologist called it a “good weather maker,” but just to the west, Kerrville and Comfort became submerged by heavy rains that swelled the Guadalupe River to bursting as its waters flowed downstream.

“We really didn’t have a whole bunch of rain in Comal County,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth remembered. “We had a whole bunch of rain upstream, where they got more than 30 inches in less than a week. That water made its way into Canyon Lake.”

On Tuesday, July 2, 2002, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake, began crunching numbers that indicated the rising waters would indeed pose problems. On Wednesday, July 3, Canyon Lake Manager Jerry Brite predicted waters might breach Canyon Dam’s spillway, possibly flowing up to 2,500 cubic feet per second (cfs), by 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

That prediction was met with disbelief. It would be the first time in its 38-year history that flood waters would breach Canyon Reservoir‘s emergency release valve situated next to the dam. But Brite’s bold prediction carried a caveat — any additional rains upstream could fuel raging waters impossible to control further downstream.

And that’s exactly what happened.

The first trickle of water went over the apron of the 1,260-foot-long spillway at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, July 4, launching a three-day event that would see a peak flow over the spillway that reached 69,300 cfs by 10 a.m. July 6. The rush of water trashed residential and undeveloped natural areas below, and carved out a miniature Grand Canyon that extended nearly two miles.

No one predicted the sheer force of the water that broke open the spillway and took just three days to carve out what’s now Canyon Lake Gorge. Amazingly, no one locally died in that event, which caused nearly $1 billion in actual damages to public and private properties, and resulted in $5.648 million in immediate local, state and federal spending.

The 2002 flood affected areas in and beyond New Braunfels again since the 1998 flood of record, and rekindled flood mitigation efforts and plans that this time turned into reality.

It was when, as then-Herald-Zeitung publisher Doug Toney said, Comal County and the city of New Braunfels “finally got serious about flood control.”

The history

The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority owns the water rights to Canyon Dam and Reservoir, which were completed in 1964 and dedicated after the reservoir was filled in 1966. Today, the lake’s normal pool is 903.9 feet above mean sea level. On July 6, 2002 it reached 950.32 msl, a record that hopefully won’t ever be broken.

“Once the lake reached 943 feet (mean sea level) it starts going over the emergency spillway,” Hornseth said. “(The dam) was built to do this. We haven’t had anything near that since then.”

“Among the devastation, the fact that no one drowned in Comal County is not only a blessing, but a testament to exceptional planning, preparation, perseverance and once that’s all been taken care of, then, and only then, the power of prayer,” penned Toney on the flood.

The Krueger Canyon structure was built 11 years later and Hornseth said building a similar structure in the same watershed narrowly missed federal funding years later. Although the city and county had updated flood plain maps since then, both are due for another update to address the rapid and explosive development the region has seen since 2002.

The county received awards and recognition for its response to the 2002 flood, and one federal official praised Comal County for being better organized to manage such a disaster.

“The flood of 1998 really prepared us for this,” Hornseth said a year after the event. “In this case, a lot of the people who had been involved in 1998 were still there. We had been through all of this before, and we knew what had to be done.”

The event

“We have all prayed for rain, but maybe we have prayed too much,” said Potters Creek Park gate attendant Mary Roberts as the waters began to rise on Wednesday, July 3. At 1 a.m. July 4, Comal County Emergency Management Coordinator Carol Edgett woke up city and county officials, warning them to begin evacuating River Road and low-lying areas of New Braunfels.

Two hours after that, County Judge Danny Scheel woke up David Ferguson, then the news director at KGNB-AM radio.

“It was around 3 a.m., and he was saying we’ve got to tell people to get out,” said Ferguson, now the city of New Braunfels communications manager, of upcoming evacuation orders.

Potters Creek Park had only recently expanded to add 10 new RV sites with electricity and seven screened shelters. It and five other parks operated by the Corps of Engineers were closed after some were already seeing rising floodwaters — and the water kept rising.

Hornseth said by then, the county emergency operations center was up and running and would stay that way for several days. There was a rumor that the Corps would evacuate Sattler. Another rumor circulated in New Braunfels that the spillway would see a flow of 80,000 cfs later in the week. Brite, calling both airings “absolutely false,” expressed indignation with “rumor mongers.”

Brite said by the time floodwaters reached Canyon Lake the water would spread out into deep canyons. He used a bathtub analogy to explain how the spillway would work.

“Put a cup of water into a full bathtub, and a cup of water will spill out. If you put a gallon in, a gallon would spill out,” he said, describing the spillway as a relief feature for the dam.

“The Guadalupe River channel capacity below the dam is 12,000 cfs. There would have to be a lot of feet of water for it to go (over the spillway).”

The water force reached more than five times that. Horseshoe Falls, about a mile downstream from Canyon Dam and the site of 19 deaths in the decades prior to 2002, was wiped out.

“Water covered the whole subdivision,” Hornseth said.

Though no lives were lost here, people upstream and downstream weren’t as lucky during the week-long event, which claimed nine lives, damaged 50,000 structures and left 5,000 homeless.

It took until Aug. 10 for the Corps to reopen the gates to Canyon Dam, and more than a year before South Access Road and its bridge were rebuilt.

The flood would lead to buyouts of hundreds of homes in New Braunfels and surrounding communities that soon fell out of 100- and 500-year-floodplain boundaries used to insure them.

Coming next week: More about the flood of 2002 and what has happened in New Braunfels and Comal County since.