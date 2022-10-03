Deputies were responding to reports of a disturbance Friday afternoon when a vehicle rolled up carrying two male passengers who leapt from the car shouting they had been kidnapped and needed help, Comal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jennifer Smith said.
Officers on the scene located near the 1800 block of Wald Road detained the driver of a gray Chrysler 300, who officers identified as Joshua Angel Garza-Medina of San Antonio.
Preliminary investigations into the incident reveal the suspect forced two men, both undocumented immigrants from Mexico, into the vehicle at gunpoint in San Antonio, officials said.
Additional inquiries into the matter indicated the suspect allegedly demanded one of the victims transfer money from his bank account to the suspect’s bank account.
Garza-Medina was booked on two counts of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and has since posted bail and was released from custody.
Investigators are still looking into the alleged kidnapping.
