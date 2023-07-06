Police arrested a New Braunfels man on Wednesday who had 19 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and large amounts of cash.
A New Braunfels Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night near West Klein Road and Whinchat Road in south New Braunfels.
The driver was Dalton Chandler Jones, a 28-year-old New Braunfels man.
A K-9 narcotics dog from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office alerted officers to the drugs.
Police searched the car and found 19 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and about $5,800 in cash, according to an NBPD news release.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.
He was charged with marijuana possession greater than 5 pounds and less than or equal to 50 pounds, and possession of a controlled substance.
More charges may be pending, according to NBPD.
He remained in jail on Thursday afternoon on a $60,000 bond.
Jones has previously been arrested in Comal County for drug possession, theft, evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.