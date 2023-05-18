By Sumit Nagar
The Herald-Zeitung
Three Comal ISD schools hosted their final signing days of the season this week.
Seven student-athletes from Canyon, Canyon Lake and Smithson Valley signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in the collegiate ranks.
From the Canyon baseball team, Sam Ortiz signed with Concordia University, and Cade Becker signed with Dallas Christian College.
Aiden Ramirez from the Canyon Lake cheer team will attend Texas State University.
The Rangers had four athletes sign this week.
A.J. Breault from the Rangers’ track team signed with the University of Texas-San Antonio. Sophia Goodwin of the track and cross country teams will continue her career at Swarthmore College.
Baseball player Kaden Leonard signed with Schreiner University.
Christopher Pentecost of the boys golf team signed with Belhaven University.
6 Wolves sign letters of intent
SAN ANTONIO — Six athletes from Davenport High School signed their national letters of intent on May 8.
Three of those athletes come from the football team. Kicker Josh Gil signed with Hendrix College. Offensive lineman Carter Traynor signed with Texas State University. Linebacker Marcus Brew-Adams signed with Southwestern University.
From the baseball team, Cody Rogers signed with Midland College, and Jacob Symon signed with St. Edward’s University.
Gerrian Anthony-Brown of the girls soccer team signed with Texas Wesleyan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.