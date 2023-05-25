With the end of their 2023 campaign, New Braunfels boys and girls golf had a total of 12 players earn recognition from District 27-6A.
The Unicorns had four players make the all-district first team: Owen Vollbrecht and Catcher Kyle from the boys squad, and Kate Windrow and Emilie Gallaher from the girls team.
Six players were second-team selections: Carson Cox, Isaac Leach and Hayden Hendricks of the boys and Rebecca Calles, Hattie Tippens and Ava Martinez of the girls.
Zoe Shuttlesworth of the girls and JD Varni of the boys were both honorable mention choices.
The Unicorns finished the season with boys and girls placing second in the District 27-6A tournament at Olympia Hills Golf in Universal City.
They sent 12 players to the Region IV-6A UIL tournament, six boys (Leach, Vollbrecht, Kyle, Cox, Jackson Bade and Hendricks) and six girls (Tippens, Windrow, Gallaher, Martinez, Calles and Shuttlesworth). Leach qualified for regionals individually.
The Unicorns’ second boys (Leach, Varni, Nathan Cruz, Nicholas Lehmann and Cooper Draper) and girls teams both placed third at district.
