At the end of its illustrious 2023 season, New Braunfels softball is getting postseason recognition.
The Unicorns had 11 players earn District 27-6A honors. The group contributed to the program’s best season in decades, winning their first district title since 2012 and making it as far as the regional semifinals for the first time since 2005.
Sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz was named the district’s Defensive MVP with a .932 fielding percentage, 42 putouts, 40 assists and six double plays through 21 games.
Senior outfielders Lily Warren (.322 AVG, 38 H, 30 R, 12 RBI, 17 SB) and Veronica Peitersen (.427 AVG, 44 H, 41 R, 27 RBI, 5 HR), junior first baseman Grace Simons (.467 AVG, 50 H, 36 R, 52 RBI, 6 HR, 12 2B, 198 PO) and sophomore pitcher Mikayla Wilson were all first team all-district selections.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard, sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer (.387 AVG, 41 H, 13 R, 34 RBI, 116 PO), senior third baseman Kaitlyn Galindo (.910 FP, 42 A, 19 PO) and junior second baseman Cerina Natal (.281 AVG, 25 H, 23 R, 15 RBI) were all second-team all-district honorees.
Senior first baseman Natalia Diaz and senior outfielder Milayna Candelaria were honorable mention selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.