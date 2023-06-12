Canyon baseball had another solid season in 2023, winning its third straight District 26-5A title and finishing the year as bi-district qualifiers.
After going 25-8 overall and 12-2 in the district, the Cougars raked in the accolades as 11 players earned all-district honors.
Senior center fielder/pitcher Isaac Yruretagoyena was named the 26-5A MVP, hitting a .421 percentage with 15 RBIs and five home runs. He was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Senior pitcher Bron Farr was the 26-5A Co-Pitcher of the Year. He had a 9-1 record on the mound with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts. He threw a complete-game no-hitter against Tivy on March 21.
Senior first baseman Will Canalichio and senior left fielder Evan Janner were unanimous first-team all-district selections. Janner makes his second straight first team.
Senior Sam Ortiz also earned first team all-district honors as a pitcher.
Representing the Cougars on the all-district second team are senior second baseman Tripp Villanueva and senior catcher Marshall Duke.
Sophomores Kaemon Cantu, Jackson Kuenzi, Elijah Farley and senior Kyle Head were honorable mention selections.
Head coach Nick Kozole took home his second straight district Coach of the Year honor.
