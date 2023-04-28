With staffing shortages and an ever-expanding area to cover, local first responders often go above and beyond the call of duty.
But to them, it’s just known as another day at the office.
Representatives from New Braunfels’ finest and bravest were recently honored by the 100 Club of Comal County, which annually announces its Distinguished Service Awards. New Braunfels Police Department Detective Richard Groff was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, while New Braunfels Fire Department’s Randy Diaz was named the Firefighter of the Year.
Both were honored Monday during the regularly-scheduled New Braunfels City Council meeting at City Hall. Mayor Rusty Brockman said both public servants are incredibly dedicated and worthy of the accolades.
“Richard was recognized for his detective work in working to protect women and children, in not only Comal County and New Braunfels, but all over the state,” Brockman said of Groff. “One of the cases he investigated went all the way to Harker Heights, and even further than that. He continued to work that case until all were caught.
“Randy, he’s a trainer, he’s paramedic, he’s a firefighter. He also spent some time learning a whole host of new software in the fire department and he became an expert. He also taught that to the fire department. Another dedicated individual, he’s well-liked by his troops and he’s trained not only the rookies, but the folks who have been on board for a while.”
Groff has been with the NBPD for 18 years, and Diaz has served with the NBFD for 17 years.
Comal County Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp nominated Groff and had a chance to speak at the meeting, where she mentioned the detective’s unwavering mindset.
“I’ve worked with him for a very long time on countless cases and I think what stood out to me is his tenacity just to do the right thing,” Tharp said. “He never quits and he never gives up. Every case is important to him as though it’s his own family member.”
New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano spoke briefly about Diaz and summed up his dedication to the job in one incredible story.
“Most recently there was an event that occurred when he was off duty and there was a car wreck,” Lozano said. “The person went unconscious because apparently they had a medical condition and low blood sugar. Randy was off duty, pulled over, found the biggest rock he could find, broke the rear window and pulled him out by himself just before the car went into flames. I want all of my firefighters to be like Randy Diaz, and I’m proud to serve for him.”
The 100 Club of Comal County originally announced its awards on April 11. Eric Couch, president of the 100 Club of Comal County, was on hand to again offer his support during Monday’s meeting and put into perspective how many agencies the club is associated with.
“We represent 22 agencies just in Comal County itself, between police, fire, EMS, sheriff’s office and some special agencies like game warden, highway patrol and the Texas Rangers,” Couch said.
Groff and Diaz both received standing ovations from those in attendance at the council meeting.
“We should always strive to be like Rick and like Randy,” Tharp said, “and we thank you so much for your service.”
