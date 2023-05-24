After another playoff season in 2023, New Braunfels baseball had 10 players recognized by District 27-6A last week.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Nolan Moore won district Pitcher of the Year. Junior Luke Holt was the district’s Co-Utility Player of the Year.
Senior shortstop David Chander was a co-first team all-district shortstop. Senior catcher Clayton Namken and junior center fielder Ryder Rutledge were unanimous first team all-district selections.
Junior first baseman Cade Minus, senior right fielder Joshua Lile and pitcher Wyatt Edwards were all second team all-district selections.
Senior second baseman Kolby Leita and pitcher Zane Johnson were honorable mention picks.
The Unicorns finished the year 14-16-2 overall, tied for the second-best district record (9-6) and ended as bi-district qualifiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.