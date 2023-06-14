Smithson Valley baseball had another successful season in 2023, winning its third straight area championship and finishing the year as Class 5A regional quarterfinalists.
After finishing the season 27-9 overall, the Rangers have had 10 players receive on-field accolades from District 26-5A.
The team had five unanimous first team all-district selections — junior pitcher/outfielder Zach Gingrich, junior designated hitter MJ Espinoza, senior pitcher Jackson Elizondo, senior shortstop David De Hoyos and senior catcher Ethan Gonzalez.
Senior pitcher Seve Martinez was also a first team all-district selection.
Senior third baseman Cooper Burgess and sophomore left fielder Bryce Wells were second team all-district honorees.
Junior center fielder Jackson Duffey and sophomore second baseman Blake Allen were honorable mention picks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.