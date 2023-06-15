Smithson Valley softball’s transition from Class 6A to 5A was a successful one in 2023.
The Rangers (28-18 overall, 11-3 in district) had a resurgent year, making the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and advancing to their first regional final since 2012. Now the team has 10 players receiving on-field accolades from District 26-5A.
Headlining the squad are senior shortstop Abby Brand and freshman catcher Zoey Allison. Brand was the 26-5A Co-Offensive Player of the Year, while Allison was the district’s Newcomer of the Year.
The Rangers had four players make first team all-district — sophomore pitcher Arianna Capek, junior infielder Ciaira Gonzales, sophomore pitcher Madeline Haun and junior Bri Orona.
Sophomore outfielder Bianca Shoquist, freshman infielder Mia Norton and junior Clarey Haese were all-district second team honorees
Left fielder Audrey Brown rounded out the group as an honorable mention choice.
