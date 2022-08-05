New Braunfels National Airport will receive $1.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a project to modernize and upgrade its air traffic control tower.
The project calls for relocating the existing air traffic control tower, originally built as a training facility.
The upgraded facility will comply with FAA regulations and the Americans with Disabilities Act upon completion.
The funding, which will cover the project’s engineering and design costs, comes from an FAA contract tower grant, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress and signed into law in November for federal-aid highway, transit and safety programs.
New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said the grant would start the process of replacing the airport’s existing control tower with a new modern facility.
“Funding for a new air traffic control tower is a testament to the tremendous growth experienced by the city and the airport,” Camareno said. “The construction of a new tower is part of the overall Airport Master Plan to relocate and construct a new terminal and aircraft parking area to accommodate the increased operational tempo the airport has been experiencing.”
Contract towers are air traffic control towers staffed by employees of private companies rather than by FAA employees. The FAA established the program in 1982 to allow the agency to contract out the operation of certain low-activity towers.
The FAA says 156 airports with contract air traffic control towers were eligible for the funding.
According to Airport Director Robert Lee, the control tower project is part of the third phase of the Airport Master Plan, approved by New Braunfels City Council members in 2019.
“The master plan called for three phases,” Lee said. “Phase 1 was to repair infrastructure, which we are wrapping up within the next year or so. Phase 2 was to extend the runway. Phase 3, which would be 10 years from now, was to relocate the terminal and the control tower to the west side of the airport.”
However, with funding becoming available, Lee said he and his team would be able to begin the control tower project much sooner than expected.
“The airport has gotten so busy with the increase in corporate traffic that we are overcapacity where we’re at now,” Lee said. “We would be looking at Phase 2 now since we were finishing up Phase 1, but if we extend the runway, that would only exacerbate the capacity issues that we have now. After discussions with (the Texas Department of Transportation), the FAA and city management, we are swapping Phase 3 with Phase 2.”
Lee said the airport would pursue additional funding in a future round of FAA contract grant funding to cover construction costs once the project’s engineering and design phase is completed in 2024. Lee estimated that construction could begin as soon as late 2024 or early 2025.
Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $20 million was allocated to many small town and municipal airports to modernize their air traffic control towers.
Funds are awarded to projects that reduce greenhouse gasses, promote energy efficiency, support fiscally responsible land use and transportation efficient design, support development compatible with the use of sustainable aviation fuels and technologies, increase climate resilience, incorporate sustainable pavement and construction materials as allowable and reduce pollution.
Under the program, no matching funds are required from the city.
“This funding much needed will equip New Braunfels (National) Airport to make improvements to their FAA contract tower,” said U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, who announced the awarding of the grant this week. The airport sits in Guadalupe County which is in his district.
“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New Braunfels (National) Airport has the capital to modernize and upgrade to meet the growing traveler demand, building codes and improve air traffic safety,” Gonzalez said.
The New Braunfels airport was the only facility in Texas and one of 20 nationally to receive the grant.
“I’m excited,” Lee said. “The airport staff is excited, the city is excited. This is really good news. The timing of this is perfect for the city.”
Lee said the airport is getting back to pre-pandemic numbers and has seen an average of more than 6,000 operations a month in the last few months. An operation is defined as one take-off or one landing. In addition, fuel sales are about 35% ahead of last year’s numbers, he said.
Originally opened in 1940, the airport was used as a B-25 training base during World War II before becoming surplus in 1944.
After its reactivation during the Cold War as Clear Springs Air Force Base, the facility was transferred to the Army in 1956. It was assigned to Randolph Air Force Base from 1964 until 1967 when it closed. It was turned over to the city of New Braunfels in 1969 and was known then as the New Braunfels Municipal Airport.
Council members last year approved a resolution to rename the facility to the New Braunfels National Airport, reflecting the airport’s reclassification by the FAA as a national airport.
The facility boasts nine employees.
