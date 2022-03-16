FISCHER — Even with some schedule reshuffling brought about by cold, windy and rainy conditions, Canyon Lake didn’t miss a beat during this past weekend’s Comal Clash Tournament in Fischer.
The Hawks (10-2) cruised to a 4-0 record at the event after seeing Friday’s games wiped away by inclement weather. After sweeping Thursday’s doubleheader against John Paul II and Brazosport, head coach Victor Escamilla’s team capped play on Saturday by defeating London 4-3 and prevailing 10-2 against San Antonio Wagner.
During the win against London — the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A by TexasHighSchoolBaseball.com — the Hawks plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim the win.
London seized a 3-2 lead after striking for three tallies in the top half of the fifth, but Canyon Lake answered with a game-tying RBI double from Hunter Anderson and the go-ahead RBI single off the bat of Tanner Schultz.
The Hawks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Ty Sellers and a balk that allowed Jeremy Greene to cross the plate.
Schultz collected the win after tossing all five frames and allowing an earned run on six hits while striking out seven.
Sellers went 2 for 2 from the dish with an RBI, and Hayden Baker was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
In the tournament finale against Wagner, Canyon Lake held a modest 3-1 advantage before breaking the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The frame saw the Hawks load the bases and score on a hit-by-pitch and two walks before John Gulley posted an RBI single. Greene also came in on an error by the Thunderbirds.
Hunter Anderson went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Schultz and Brayden Welch each finished 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs.
Griffen Williams collected the win after starting and working four of the six total frames. Williams allowed an unearned run on three hits and fanned four, while Baker tossed the last two innings and gave up an earned run on one hit while striking out one.
Escamilla’s club — currently ranked 11th in Class 4A — is scheduled to get back to business this Thursday when it takes on Corpus Christi Miller at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field. The Hawks remain in Corpus Christi on Friday and Saturday for single games against Calallen and Mathis, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.