This past week a byline story ran to the effect that Alan Greenspan — a former Federal Reserve chairman — had opined that he believed that purchases of men’s socks are an important indicator of how the economy is going to perform. I believe that he is partly right, mostly wrong and that, based on what I’ve been trying to tell you about economics off and on for the past few years — I am a genius. Allow me to explain…
To the extent that non-essential items show up in our shopping carts Greenspan is correct that these kinds of purchases occur when times are good but this is what is called a “lagging indicator.” What I mean is for sock purchases to fall off, times are already bad. You don’t stock up on socks in anticipation of an economic calamity but you do adjust your spending habits after the event has occurred.
But where Greenspan is off-base is in making the assumption that it is actually men doing the sock buying. Men, real men anyway, never buy socks! Underwear — forget about it! I have two sources of socks in my life: my wife and my mother-in-law. Here’s how it works: about every two years I wake up from a nice weekend nap on the couch to see my wife staring at me. After a moment of silence she says, “It’s time to go get some socks” and we go get them.
It’s a lot like that scene in “Goodfellas” where Henry Hill wakes up to see his wife pointing a gun in his face except my wife is holding a blob of cotton with little elastic stringy things jumping out of it. Equally frightening in my opinion.
In the interim, my mother-in-law gives me socks for every occasion: Christmas, birthday, Columbus Day, Ramadan, you name it. The woman has a sock fetish to the extent that since I got married I now have two sock drawers. My brother-in-law ends up on the underwear side of the deal so sometimes we get together and trade.
What I’m leading up to here is the fact that Greenspan — the guy who was in charge of the Fed and the resulting monetary/fiscal policy judgments for the largest economy in the world — totally missed the fact that women have a high degree of input into household financial decisions. When my wife motivates me to go on our biennial sock-purchasing expedition we don’t just go for men’s socks. She also gets some socks and we both might go for some other apparel. This is not a decision that I make after a careful read of the Wall Street Journal or looking to see what’s trending in the financial markets. This is a decision that she makes because my feet stink!
To predict what the economy is going to do — not what it has already done — we need to look for a “leading indicator” — like bacon. Do you remember that trip you took to the grocery store at the point that we all collectively realized that COVID was going to be a bad thing? Do you remember how everything — even stuff we didn’t need but thought that we might need — was flying off the shelves?
It was during that trip that I snagged the last package of bacon in the cooler. I turned around to face a mother who had brought her young son to the store and, sensing that she was also in the market for the stuff, I offered to trade it for her child. Obviously it didn’t make sense for me to trade food for another mouth to feed but the kid did appear healthy and I needed some yard work done. But — just for a moment — I could tell that she was thinking about taking me up on the deal.
And again with the COVID thing as it related to toilet paper. You want toilet paper before you go to the bathroom; you need toilet paper after you finish your business in there. That’s basically the difference between a lagging and a leading economic indicator.
I come in on the side of public-choice theory of economics to wit: the performance of our economy can not be measured by any single trend. It is the result of an infinite series of decisions made by consumers. Some of these are good decisions (bacon!), some of them are more subjective (I want a Russian superyacht) and some of them are very personal (his underwear is a disgrace).
The guy who came up with this, John F. Nash, got the Nobel Prize for Economics for it in 1994. He was also completely insane as portrayed in the movie “A Beautiful Mind.”
Think about that — one of the great minds in economic theory was an over the edge schizophrenic. That’s how you need to think about economic theory. And I don’t always make the best economic decisions myself — but my feet smell good and the yard looks great!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.