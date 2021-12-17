A New Braunfels man in his 20s who died at home on Dec. 6 is among the latest COVID-19 fatalities reported by Comal County health officials.
Health officials also confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Dec. 4 at a San Antonio hospital.
The deaths of two men reported this week brings the virus fatality count to 474 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
As of Wednesday, 73,568 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
The county reported 142 new cases this week, bringing the total number of virus cases to 20,631.
The COVID-19 patient population in Comal County’s hospitals remains low, with facilities reporting caring for six COVID-19 patients on Friday, one fewer than a week ago, with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
According to county health officials, 100% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3.4% on Friday, a slight decrease from the 3.5% rate reported a week ago.
On Tuesday, there were at least 3,182 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.
According to state data, 61.49% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated as of Friday. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stood at 60.19%.
About 37.7 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 3.8 million people have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
