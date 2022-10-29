Mr. Samuel Campos of San Antonio, Texas, married Miss Isabel Hernandez of New Braunfels,Texas, on November 2, 1962 in Ruby, Texas.
The couple have five children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
