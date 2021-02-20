COLLEGE STATION — New Braunfels graduate Bryce Miller entered the 2020 season as Texas A&M’s closer and even looked poised to begin his professional career once the MLB draft rolled around.
Of course, once the year was turned upside down by the pandemic, those plans quickly changed. However, Miller didn’t sulk, and the junior instead sought a new opportunity as spots in the Aggies’ starting rotation opened up.
Fast forward 11 months and Miller enters Texas A&M’s 2021 campaign as the team’s No. 1 starting pitcher and is set to throw today’s opener at home against Xavier. The former Unicorn standout said it’s still a little hard to believe how his role has changed so dramatically.
“I always felt like I had the stuff to start, but I never got the opportunity,” Miller said. “I got a few starts in last summer to kind of get my routine back and my mindset back — just to get used to it again. That helped out tremendously going into the fall and I carried it over and had a great fall starting, and now we’re here.”
NCAA athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility after seeing the end of spring sports canceled by COVID-19. After weighing his options, the right-hander decided to return to College Station and battle for one of the Aggies’ top two rotation spots.
“Personally, it wasn’t worth it for me to go and get drafted and not even be able to play because they weren’t even having a minor league season,” Miller said. “We got word that we would get our season back and I could come back and be a junior again and get to graduate. I would also get an opportunity to start because our Friday guy went fourth overall and our Saturday guy went high second round, so spots were open.”
Miller played for the Brazos Valley Bombers over the summer and went 1-1 with 12 strikeouts while working on developing additional pitches to his repertoire. The junior flashed his signature speed by touching 97 miles per hour on his fastball and earned the trust of the Texas A&M coaching staff with a stellar performance during the fall.
Miller was recently named the opening day starter for the Aggies but saw his first outing pushed back from Friday to Saturday (Feb. 20) due to renegade snowstorms throughout the state.
“Definitely not a normal week going into it, but it hasn’t been a normal year so I guess it’s fitting,” Miller said. “I’ve been waiting long enough — I guess I can wait one more day.”
Miller transferred to A&M in 2019 after excelling for Blinn College as a freshman. The New Braunfels native carved out a regular role as a reliever as a sophomore and went 4-2 with one save and an ERA of 3.77.
Last season, Miller moved up to the premier spot in the Aggies’ bullpen as the team’s closer. In that role, he collected three saves in 11 innings while posting an ERA of 3.27 with 14 strikeouts.
“Had the whole season played out, I would have been in a much better position than I was, but I couldn’t do anything about it,” Miller said.
After foregoing the draft, Miller got back to work and will now try to help lead A&M to the top of the Southeastern Conference. Despite a ton of talent due back, the Aggies are unranked entering the 2021 season, but Miller said the squad is motivated.
“Offensively, this is the best team I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” the junior said. “On the mound, we’re going to be very good as well. We’ve got quite a few guys who haven’t really gotten to prove themselves yet who I think are going to be great for us on the mound. It’s exciting, and also going into the season we’re unranked for the first time in a long time, but I’ve got a feeling that’ll change pretty quick.”
The Aggies were 15-3 last season before the year was cut short. When Texas A&M resumes play at Blue Bell Park while hosting Xavier in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., Miller will have the ball in his hand as the Aggies look to pursue a memorable 2021.
“It’s funny how things work out,” Miller said. “I almost went to college to play baseball and not to pitch, and here I am as of right now I’m the Friday [starter] at A&M, which is something I never dreamed I’d be doing. Everything happens for a reason — it’s crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.