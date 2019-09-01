MIDLAND — Smithson Valley was unable to keep pace with the explosive Midland Lee Rebels Friday night during a 45-21 setback at Grande Communications Stadium.
The Rangers (0-1) got off to a quick start on offense and went into the halftime locker room staring at a manageable 28-21 deficit, but the Rebels pitched a second-half shutout to secure the victory.
Smithson Valley held a 14-7 lead in the first quarter following a 65-yard touchdown strike from Luke Gombert to Maverick Freeland and a 1-yard scoring plunge by Jacob Forton. Forton’s run capped a short drive that was set up by an interception from defensive end Tanner Hobeck.
However, Lee answered with a 59-yard scoring jaunt by Shemar Davis to cap a first quarter full of fireworks.
The Rebels (1-0) then began to find wide receiver Loic Fouonji, who finished the night with four catches for 168 yards and two scores. Lee won the second half 17-0 to put the game out of reach.
Forton ran for 78 yards and two TDs on 21 carries, while Greg Eggleston added 31 rushing yards and also caught two passes for 60 yards.
In his first varsity start, Gombert went 8 of 22 passing for 164 yards, two scores and two interceptions.
The Rangers are scheduled to return home this Friday to host non-district foe Pflugerville Hendrickson at 7:30 p.m.
