After vanquishing Georgetown East View in a bi-district battle, the Cougarettes are slated to face another best-of-three series in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Canyon (23-3) is set to match up against Southwest Legacy (14-12-1), with the winner advancing to the regional quarterfinals next week. St. Mary’s University in San Antonio is slated to serve as the host site for the entire area-round series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.