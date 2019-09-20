CLEMENS (2-1) AT SMITHSON VALLEY (2-1)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Ranger Stadium, 14001 TX 46, Spring Branch
Last season
— Clemens won 19-13.
Player spotlight
— Clemens QB Max Didomenico made his debut as a varsity starter last season against Smithson Valley and has since given the Buffs an added dimension on offense. The junior has accounted for 582 yards and 10 TDs this season.
— Smithson Valley senior WR/RB Greg Eggleston has provided a spark to the Rangers’ offense after making the switch from linebacker in the offseason. Eggleston comes into tonight with 494 yards and five total TDs.
Outlook
— The Rangers have been nothing short of dominant since absorbing a 45-21 loss at the hands of Midland Lee to open the season. Smithson Valley has since responded with blowout wins against Hendrickson (43-15) and Madison (44-0) and look ready to open district play against the Buffaloes. The Rangers’ defense silenced the Mavericks last week while allowing just 99 yards of total offense in the entire game. The offense has also taken flight thanks to the work of a solid O-line, Eggleston, RB Jacob Forton, QB Luke Gombert and WRs Cooper Douglass and Maverick Freeland.
— The Buffaloes are loaded with seniors and athletic players all over the field. Clemens began the season with a 28-0 shutout of Madison and then defeated MacArthur 56-21 before falling victim to a late comeback bid by Reagan during last week’s 35-28 loss in overtime. Didomenico runs the offense and has several playmakers he can utilize — RB A’mari Williams and WRs Vicente Perez, Kailub Thigpen and Andrew Edwards. The defense is led by LB Derrick Lewis, who returned a fumble for a score against the Rattlers a week ago. Smithson Valley head coach Larry hill said the Buffaloes “have good players at every position.” Didomenico was the key to Clemens’ win last year, as he ran for 243 yards and a pair of scores.
Coach Hill says:
— “It’s not a game you go into thinking, ‘OK, we’ll get them here or we’ll get them there or we’ll get them with this.’ You just have to be solid every play and hope you win enough plays to allow you to win the game.”
