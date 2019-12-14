New Braunfels Christian lost in the final game of the first day of the 2019 Wildcat Invitational Friday, 70-65, to Victoria Faith Academy.
Junior Elijah Sexton led NBCA with 31 points but was the only Wildcat in double figures. Junior point guard Hayden Holcombe did not play in the nightcap due to illness.
Faith Academy placed five players in double figures and improved to 12-2 on the season.
NBCA fell to 11-8 with the loss.
In the first game, NBCA defeated Austin Hill Country 71-64 behind three players that finished in double figures. Sexton had a team-best 23 points, while Holcombe added 22 and Jordan Mesa chipped in 16.
The Wildcats led 24-10 after one and led 38-32 at the half. The lead was nine after three and the Wildcats held off the Knights throughout despite a 31-point effort by Colt Lychner.
Play resumes Saturday morning at 9 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.