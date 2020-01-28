Two members of the University of Houston-Victoria women’s soccer teams earned recognition on the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NAIA Women’s All-West Region team announced this week. Sophomores Elizabeth Reyes and Elizabeth McDonald were named to the All-West Region women’s second team. Reyes and McDonald helped guide the Jaguars to their second straight RRAC Championship tournament appearance and a 9-7-2 overall record. Reyes, a forward from Edinburgh, was named to the RRAC second team and led the Jaguars with seven goals, four assists, 18 points and four game-winning goals. McDonald, a defender from New Braunfels, played a key role in helping the Jaguars record nine shutouts on the season, while also contributing two goals to the offensive attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.