(From left) Canyon girls basketball players Evie Skolaut, Emery Black, Kyla Malone, Chayse Goetz, Aniya Hicks, Alanis Colon Perez and Destiny Bravo pose after each earned some form of on-court honors from District 26-5A this season.
The Canyon girls enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21 that included 22 victories, a shared District 26-5A championship and a pair of playoff wins.
Following the Cougarettes’ loss to Cedar Park in the regional quarterfinals, head coach Zeb Burleson’s team learned that seven players had earned some type of on-court honors from the league. The list was headlined by sophomore guard Emery Black and junior post Kyla Malone, who both captured superlatives.
