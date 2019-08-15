FISCHER — The Lady Hawks outlasted the feisty Lockhart Lady Lions 3-1 Tuesday night in Fischer.
Canyon Lake (4-5) registered the non-district victory by respective scores of 25-22, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-19.
The Lady Hawks were boosted by huge outings from the trio of middle blocker Megan Vorhis (13 kills), setter Cassidy Felps (39 assists) and libero/defensive specialist Lainee Moses (31 digs, two aces). Vorhis, Taylor Fillinger, Caroline Kullberg, Addyson Andrews and Riley Shear each registered two blocks in the triumph.
Head coach Kimberly Clemons’ club will now prepare to test itself against some larger schools at this weekend’s NEISD Tournament in San Antonio.
