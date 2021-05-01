New Braunfels Christian Academy senior Hayden Holcombe poses with family members during a signing ceremony at the gym in mid-April. Holcombe, a guard, is set to continue his basketball career at Ottawa University-Arizona.
Hayden Holcombe has been a fixture on the basketball court for the Wildcats since his freshman year.
Beginning as mostly a distributor from the point guard position, Holcombe grew into a team leader and a reliable scorer for New Braunfels Christian Academy by the time his senior season rolled around. During the 2020-21 campaign, Holcombe helped guide the Wildcats into the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009 during head coach Cody Karrer’s first year at the helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.