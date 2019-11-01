CANYON LAKE (6-2, 2-1) AT LAMPASAS (7-1, 3-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Badger Field, 190 E. Avenue B, Lampasas
Last season
— Lampasas won 34-27.
Player spotlight
— Canyon Lake sophomore S/WR Jeremy Greene has made a number of big plays on both sides of the ball for the Hawks. Greene is the team's leading pass-catcher with 194 yards and two scores and has also recorded 24 tackles and an interception.
— Lampasas QB Ace Whitehead has been a starter since he was a freshman and has already thrown for 1,965 yards and 25 touchdowns during his junior season. Whitehead is no statue, either, as he’s run for an additional 289 yards and 12 scores.
Outlook
— The Hawks were plagued by miscues during their 33-20 loss to Fredericksburg last week. Canyon Lake saw the game slip away in the second half and was unable to get the key stops it needed. The Hawks will need to find a way to keep Lampasas’ explosive offense off the field tonight, whether it be with turnovers, three-and-outs or playing keep away with their run-heavy system. Sophomore James Bates has emerged as the newest Canyon Lake RB to excel within the Slot-T offense and he comes into tonight needing 236 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Senior RBs Nic Rivera and Ethan Slater have added a combined 688 rushing yards and five TDs.
— The Badgers were called “the most physical team we’ll play so far this year” by Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum. Whitehead is a one-man wrecking crew at times, but Lampasas also has a pair of solid RBs in Jack Jerome and Daunte Cuffie, who have run for 1,328 yards and 16 TDs as a committee. On the outside, WRs Cameron Everts, Jaylon Porter and Michael Murray, Jr. form a talented trio. This season, the Badgers have added a stingier defense to go along with their high-octane attack, which is averaging over 500 yards per game. Sophomore LB Case Brister (102 tackles) and senior S Koby Allen (92 tackles) lead the attack.
Coach Drum says:
— “[Lampasas] is effective. They rely on big plays. They’ll break some big runs and use the short passing game and break tackles — and they throw it deep. They kind of have everything in their arsenal, plus a lot of experience.”
