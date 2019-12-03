KERRVILLE — The Rangers’ hot start to the 2019-20 season continued over the Thanksgiving break with a solid 3-1 run at Kerrville Tivy’s home tournament.
Smithson Valley (6-2 overall) compiled wins over Lake Travis (54-51) and Lockhart (84-62) on Friday and then split Saturday’s doubleheader against Alamo Heights (W, 61-52) and Austin Anderson (L, 81-78).
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team built an 11-point lead against Lake Travis in the first half and held on down the stretch thanks to 14 points from Devante Mount, 11 from Owen Woodard and 10 courtesy of Michael Cruz.
In the win over Lockhart, Smithson Valley cruised following a dominant 25-8 run in the first quarter. Austin Kenwisher delivered a game-high 33 points, while Woodard provided 22 and Mount chipped in a dozen.
Woodard then finished with a team-best 26 points in Saturday’s opener against Alamo Heights, which once again saw the Rangers claim a double-digit advantage prior to intermission. Kenwisher and Mount notched 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Smithson Valley had no trouble lighting up the scoreboard against Anderson in its tournament finale, but the Trojans’ 49 second-half points were just enough to edge the Rangers despite huge outings from Woodard (26 points), Kenwisher (25 points) and Mount (23 points).
All three players head into this week averaging well over 10 points per contest and will look to help Smithson Valley bounce back tonight during a 6:30 p.m. road game at San Antonio Harlan.
Guardians maul RR Christian
The John Paul II boys basketball team scored the first 17 points of its non-district game against Round Rock Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and never looked back while registering a 66-13 rout.
The Guardians (2-0) later led 23-1 after the opening stanza and 40-5 at the half. Head coach Forrest Blackwell said his team was able to turn steals into quick buckets all game long.
“The plan was to apply pressure from the tipoff and we did just that,” Blackwell said. “We created turnover after turnover, with Payton Riemer and Josh McGuire scoring our first 12 points — all in transition.”
Round Rock Christian soon switched from man to a zone defense, which allowed Mikey Rhoder to knock down six 3-pointers in the contest on his way to posting a team-high 22 points. McGuire added 14 in the blowout win.
John Paul II will return to action tonight at 6:30 p.m. at San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista.
