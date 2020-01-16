CONVERSE — Smithson Valley fell victim to a second-half surge by Judson Tuesday night during a 73-65 loss in Converse.
The Rangers (14-8, 3-1) got off to a quick start and led 23-13 after the first quarter and 39-30 at the half.
However, the Rockets went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter and vaulted ahead for good thanks to a 23-point outburst in the fourth period.
Smithson Valley was sent to its first district defeat despite receiving 17 points from Austin Kenwisher, 16 from Devante Mount and 11 courtesy of Zayden High.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team now awaits Friday’s home game against Steele at 7 p.m.
Cougars upended by EC
SAN ANTONIO — The Canyon boys absorbed an 83-56 loss Tuesday night on the road against East Central.
The Cougars, who fell to 7-15 overall and 0-4 in District 26-6A, fell behind early and were unable to rally down the stretch.
Josh Malone paced Canyon with his double-double, as he recorded 21 points and also pulled down 12 rebounds in addition to notching four steals and four blocks. Connor Creel finished with nine points and the tandem of James Holder and Seth McCarty each delivered seven points.
Up next for the Cougars is a 7 p.m. home game against Judson this Friday night.
CL outlasts John Paul II
FISCHER — The Hawks fought off a spirited challenge from Schertz John Paul II Monday night at home in non-district action.
Canyon Lake improved to 10-10 overall after holding on for a 37-36 triumph. Meanwhile, the Guardians fell to 15-4 overall.
The Hawks’ Patrick McAuliffe (12 points) and Rico Griffin (10 points) paced their team’s scoring, while Tyler Pauly and Nic Rivera chipped in eight and six points, respectively.
John Paul II was led by Joseph Kapavik’s 12 points and Dezmon Dudley’s eight. C.J. Kowalik also added seven points in the setback.
Canyon Lake is now scheduled to open District 28-4A play Friday night in Bandera. JPII is slated to travel to San Antonio to battle Holy Cross at 6:30 p.m. in its final tuneup prior to the arrival of league play.
