SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran sophomore forward Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
An All-American and All-Region selection in 2018, Green was also named once again to this year’s All-SCAC First Team.
Green was joined on the All-SCAC First Team by senior defender Lalo Lopez-Rivera (Round Rock/Stony Point). Lopez-Rivera was named to the All-SCAC First Team for the first time. He is a two-time All-SCAC Second Team selection and has been named to the All-SCAC Honorable Mention squad. Lopez-Rivera was the 2016 SCAC Newcomer of the Year.
Lopez-Rivera received two first-place votes for SCAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior forward/midfielder Cameron Townes (Cypress/Cypress Ranch) was selected to the All-SCAC Second Team, and freshman forward Marco Roman (Houston/Lamar) was named to the All-SCAC Honorable Mention squad.
Townes was named to the All-SCAC Second Team for a second time in his career.
Roman received a pair of votes for SCAC Newcomer of the Year.
The Bulldogs posted a 13-5 overall record in the regular season. The team went 7-2 in the SCAC and secured the No. 2 seed for this weekend’s SCAC Men’s Soccer Championship, hosted by Trinity University in San Antonio.
TLU received a bye into the semifinal round and will face either No. 3 seed Trinity or No. 6 seed University of Dallas at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.
Green picked up where he left off a season ago, leading the conference in scoring with 18 goals (tying his DIII era program record set last season). He registered 85 shots and collected 39 points (18 goals, 3 assists).
Green’s 36 goals the last two seasons are the most by a SCAC player over a two-year span since Chris Quinn of Trinity had 39 combined in 2003 and 2004.
With the postseason remaining, Green is on pace to become the first student-athlete to lead the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons since Johnny Lawson of Trinity accomplished the feat in 2013 and 2014.
A two-time SCAC Offensive Player of the Week during the season, Green had five game-winning goals (also tops in the conference) and posted three hat tricks, including one in a non-conference 3-2 win over Colorado College on Sept. 20. He also had hat tricks against Centenary (in conference play) and against Howard Payne (in non-conference action).
Green’s selection as SCAC Offensive Player of the Year marks the first time a player has won the award in each of his first two seasons in the league. Neil Brunetz of Rhodes College won conference Player of the Year honors as a freshman and a sophomore in 1992 and 1993 – before the award was separated into Offensive and Defensive POTY.
Green received nine votes in the balloting for Offensive Player of the Year honors while first-year midfielder Griffin Meyer of Colorado College received the remaining first-place vote.
Lopez-Rivera led a TLU defensive effort that allowed just 1.31 goals per match. Lopez-Rivera played and started in 17 matches. He scored a goal and had one assist. He has appeared in 74 total matches as a Bulldog, and he has made 71 starts.
Townes has scored a career-best nine goals this season, and he has added a career-high five assists. Those numbers give him a career-best 23 points in 2019.
Townes has played in 76 career matches and made 74 career starts. He has 20 career goals, 10 career assists, and 50 career points.
In his first year with the Bulldogs, Roman set the new TLU record for single-season assists, with 10. He has scored five goals and registered 20 total points.
Roman has played and started in all 18 matches for TLU this year. He had a two-goal match in the road win over Johnson & Wales – Denver, and he had two-assist matches against Colorado College and Southwestern.
