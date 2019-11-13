The Calvary Baptist Firebirds wrapped up their fourth season of football with a 1-6 record following a 53-19 loss to San Antonio The Winston School in late October.
Head coach James Syers said he was proud of the work put in by his team in 2019, and he hopes the experience gained by the underclassmen will pay dividends in the near future.
“I thought we had a good year, despite our overall record,” Syers said. “We developed a lot of young players for the future, and guys competed to the last whistle all year. As a coach, that’s all you can ask of your team. Mission accomplished.”
During the Firebirds’ season finale in San Antonio, they went into the locker room down just 28-13 at the half but were unable to match The Winston’s pace. Senior Bo Moore recorded 218 total yards and two touchdowns while eclipsing the century mark both on the ground and through the air.
Roderick Tilghman ran for a team-high 125 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Jonathan Ambs made three catches for 44 yards and a score, while Grayson Owens added three catches for 40 yards. Lanz Benliro collected four grabs for 27 yards.
Tilghman also led the defense with his 10 total tackles in the loss. Luke Abell and Nathan Horn tallied nine and eight stops, respectively.
“We competed very well all game long,” Syers said. “I am very excited about what we are bringing back next year.”
Calvary Baptist will bid farewell to its lone seniors — Moore and Benliro — this offseason.
